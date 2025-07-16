Child abuse charge recommended in drowning of influencer's son: Police

Police have recommended charges in the drowning of influencer Emilie Kiser's 3-year-old son, Trigg Kiser, who was found unresponsive in his family's backyard pool in May.

July 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live