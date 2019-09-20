Child calls 911 to report drunken school bus driver

More
The Longview Public School bus driver was pulled over by police and arrested.
0:42 | 09/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Child calls 911 to report drunken school bus driver
Angolan look at the emergency. But. Sheila chunk because she. I. She read that I. He. On the outside that he. Looking. Out. How neat it. Most prevalent lagging in. She galloped out all. Which it at night. Like.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"The Longview Public School bus driver was pulled over by police and arrested. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65756317","title":"Child calls 911 to report drunken school bus driver","url":"/US/video/child-calls-911-report-drunken-school-bus-driver-65756317"}