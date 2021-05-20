Transcript for Child struck by bullet while riding in car dies from injuries

Six year old deny Allen had a smile her family says the could light up a room she's a person out of support. Steve admire everything she does Guatemala going. 21 in my little pain that I'll never forget. She loved every month lead time Allen was one of an ice grandmothers who joined other family at her bedside hospital. It till she lost her battle with a gunshot wound and died overnight. It's heartbreaking and very heartbreaking I would have never thought I think you don't need would be shot in the head. And then back. That they. And I it was shot in the head as she returned in the family car from getting food with her mom at McDonald's Monday night in north Minneapolis. Please see gunfire erupted near the corner of 36 in Penn avenue north around 1130 that night striking the girl and wounding a man walking on the street. No other details about the incident have been cheered by authorities here killed it may be a night is also the granddaughter of PG Wilson a longtime community activist in Minneapolis. He went from sadness to amend its weapons be it's sad to be angry. And furious. Because now it's been two day somebody. Or somebody's. So I think he'll. I love war. And there have been don't call. Wilson strongly urged the killer to make that call to turn themselves into police. I'm not want us all types of practiced little girl you. Well I don't know what you are all. Too oh well what you act. But I'll take you act and it. Hated NPD's homicide unit Julie denies him in the hospital KG needs. The community's help right now. So that we could find who did this did bring them to justice. Ever be. I haven't a lot. Boards and called on one another brain and eyes killer is caught watching it took what Weytman like. No one bit of hope he company.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.