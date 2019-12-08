Transcript for 5 children dead in house fire; 1 adult in critical condition

To the investigation into a fire that ripped through a day care center and Erie Pennsylvania killing five children the flames broke out after midnight Sunday on the first floor over residential home. That was turned into a 24 hour day care used by parents who work nights two teens were poorly jump from the second floor but the younger kids were trapped. And the owner barely made it out. Just didn't look real. They you know was a break they're you can feel the heat you can smell the smoke. And then when those firemen carried out and eat the instant. And just can't imagine that I really can't match. So tragic the children who died were between eight months and seven years old the home had only one smoke detector which was found. In the attic.

