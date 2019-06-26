Chilling ransom call released in teen girl's 1974 disappearance

The FBI released an audio clip from a phone call made in the hours after Margaret Fox went missing.
0:37 | 06/26/19

Transcript for Chilling ransom call released in teen girl's 1974 disappearance
Fourteen year old Margaret fox was last seen heading to a baby sitting job in 1974. Investigators have now released an image of what Margaret might look like if she still alive along with a chilling ransom call made from other. 101000 dollars might be a lot of Brit. But your daughter's life at the border topic. New technology made that call easier to hear Margaret had placed an ad in the local paper looking for baby sitting work. Man who hire Kirk was never located.

