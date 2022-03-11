China's diplomatic dance over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

ABC News' Britt Clennett reports on China echoing Russia's position on Ukraine, and the potential diplomatic fallout for China if it aids Russia despite global opposition to the invasion.

