Transcript for Chloe Bailey performs ‘Feeling Good’: Part 9

Superstar clos we have Khloe and how he is also using a voice like so many who came before he or she is with her take on Nina Simone is feeling. Good. And we're. Here. I. Okay. And. You know look. Okay. You know yeah. Listen time. Okay. Enough in the or. Okay. It's. We're. Yeah okay. Yeah. Oh. You can find Louise rendition of feel good on the undefeated album liberated music for the movement ball street.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.