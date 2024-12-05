'Christmas Star' to grace the night sky this weekend

How to see multiple phenomenons happening in space over the coming days.

December 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live