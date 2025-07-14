Church shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured; suspect shot and killed by police

A suspect is dead after allegedly shooting and killing two women at a Kentucky church and injuring a state trooper, officials said.

July 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live