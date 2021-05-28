Transcript for Cicadas make their Olympic debut

I've been missing wife music so much. So I decided to you from do you think the Gator rock band. Among them his tragic way to get entirely. That being lesbians apart. And and if you have the whole process is. Kind of by means I'm. The band and here. I always teach my kids to just pick wasteful and respectful of teachers and other regulatory. And we started with my name and sun fire shrugged and Ellen just a huge hit. Many times that it indicated an ordinary. And there was an idea that even years I never thought you full blown Olympics. And I've learned bed. But my idealistic dream like global you know being that much wrapped around in the morning to you unless and it didn't happen. They blending plants. They're holding pen in your talent there and com. And I don't like harming them or making them doing anything that unlike you I just kind of way but that was deemed. Things shall. Candidate campaigns patrol and thanks fly. Which as you know is completely illegal surveillance Texans to an agreement ends. Every morning. I think hop. Decade and that would like to a different. To make it infused me that there are no wonder just what kind of if you really want him who there they can. Blue and blue. Yeah there really beautiful and I probably sound like painted me which if a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.