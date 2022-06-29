Cipollone to speak to Jan. 6 committee behind closed doors

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone agreed to testify before the Jan. 6 committee which is hoping to hear what happened at the White House leading up to the insurrection

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live