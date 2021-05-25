Transcript for How cities have implemented police reform measures since George Floyd’s death

Meanwhile as lawmakers try to work on federal police reform some cities like Minneapolis and Louisville have already implemented their own reforms banning chill colds. And restricting no knock warrants elected officials and other cities like Austin Seattle new York and Portland. Also noted and twenty Twain to reallocate funds from police agencies other services like housing and mental health assistance let's bring in civil rights lawyer activist. And former president of the Minneapolis chapter of the NAACP making a Levy Armstrong. For a look at that change that has already happened and the change that activists are still fighting for Nikki and how do you feel today knowing. The tragedy that the day marks but also the movement that it sparked. Medium excellent series Minnesota. Makes let me state will forever be asked in our minds that day we witnessed the lynching. A black man seared in our immediately legs are supposed to be progressive. I'm of slips. What you've seen our folks well sleaze. Continue to persevere and demeaning and in so believes violence and police murder and needing more ability. We also scenes also enjoy slaves where whom live in the community would in the vicinity of excellent was well. Own a main saying. Intersection. And the able CU hole intersection for a year. And we. Nations here outside a police station and let me go check ain't. So mark choir and Linda Steele but it. Was killed in Brooklyn center Minnesota on April. Eleventh but the long use period of time in wish citizens that enables you hold on him. Sue what they are considering sacred space. And honorable person who has been killed by police in their remarkable. And acumen that doesn't charge Floyd prompted this nationwide reckoning on policing in America and a nationwide conversation protests broke out across the country. With calls to defund the police among others so what do you think a long term impact will be from what happened to George Foot a year ago. Well seeing significant saying and in there are so it country. Are only eighty became the first jurors shin-soo. And while I can beauty. An and solid state of Maryland. Overturned police look right past you seeing plays in so old and strains and placing restrictions. On an unknown high marks in Minnesota we have understated but not nearly enough we had a lot what are bills. Last year during the legislative session. Want almost in. Its the deal is act actually included a also a line trainee a lot surrounding. Indirect political slam underlying needs issues are. And alert the all was championed by you call you I disorder. A young black man was killed and I'm here. Within the last couple of years. He had an underlying needs a politician he was suicidal and Brad and police express at eight. And the lady may shield that in the end here and it was. I was killed what we have seen. And Brooklyn's under actually. And they are a great deal than you should see here. Are pushing for a community in saints. What are the exact. There isn't any Asia is now. Unions are the conversation surrounding. Police being able to pull all of our own scene tracks situations. Now on what they are pushing form was sort of be different. Professional as he. Arts includes stops likely an unarmed person you shall seem limited time to update our sop. And you Don and write as well Salerno XTO. Here in the state of Minnesota. A huge share from business as usual. Date other jurors station should adopt something similar. Ordered it decreased the not only racial but you can't the daily news. And with regard some of the police. Traffic stops. Had occurred and stay. We have a long way to go out in. Exchange is so for example. We propose that deals he qualified immunity listen in any road traction. I'm here in our legislature. In a ring around it is our traced. And you super. We'll be used in all the RO traders a lot of. Or. Is re opened the door to Chile being hired. New they're pretty use and the. Legal aid. Of the way these are being the authority police she. When he your CDs I snagged. A shaky finally. They bouncing around it is a little BO but we're conceding Williamson pushed for change in particular system. We want to eat. And can't that. Tutors. And hear the EU general or special prosecutor. Go and Sonya. Yeah I'm. There. She was seen as well the quality of expert witness and because the local charities. Are tribal east. Oh yeah. I. And our case is going forward. To victory in I'm in my. And chased where it. Has been transferred from a local county and he seemed used in general. All right civil rights lawyer and activist to Kimberly be Armstrong acumen thanks so lecturing on with us we appreciate it. Me it's our pleasure.

