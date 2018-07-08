Transcript for City passes proposal to remove Trump's star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

We're back now with the decision from the City Council in West Hollywood wants to the president trying to star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Council voted unanimously to do just Matt on Monday night. Setting the presidents' treatment of women the star has been vandalized several times episodes mostly symbolic move only the chamber of commerce and city of Los Angeles. Can actually remove a star and that's considered unlikely. Officials have said they won't remove a star over public criticism.

