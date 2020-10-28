Transcript for How former client says mastermind of ‘varsity blues’ scandal persuaded families

In LA Rick started snagging bigger and bigger clients he was perfecting his game though not everyone chills to play. The first time Rick Sarah Karen my house he was dressed in this combination. Business casual. And ask leisure Wear him. Big personality. Used car salesman and I've got all the connections I'm gonna hook you up. And he now although I got to take this I'm very important at times very important and I'm giving it to you and your very special still and you should give me a lot of money to humans. But do you think that is. Charm was real. McEnroe says Rick encouraged him to fabricate a story on a college essay. I would say to myself oh maybe that's just part of being an adult is you have to make little compromises like this I can see myself being talked into. Lying. Mankins says that he ultimately decided not to lie.

