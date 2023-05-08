Closing arguments begin in civil trial against Donald Trump for alleged rape

The former president will not testify in his own defense in the civil trial brought against him by former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after a judge gave him an opportunity to reconsider.

May 8, 2023

