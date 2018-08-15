Transcript for Closing arguments begin in Manafort trial

Now let's move back to the Paul manna for trial we have been covering it the entire day. Throughout the entirety of the trial but you have to think about what's going on here one of the president's closest advisors could be heading to jail. And yet when it came to making it their case. The defense and up resting that case the right now we're gonna go to Katherine falters she's in front of the courthouse there in Alexandria Catherine good morning and like I said. Two weeks of the prosecution calling over twenty witness says an and the defense does rest their case does that mean that there is no defense. Yeah a little bit of a surprising turn there they called. No witnesses and immediately rested their case on but. The defense really here in Malta by the way multiple legal experts as that and you say you know this strategy isn't particularly unusual in their defense. Is based on cross examination of the prosecution's witnesses especially. The prosecution's star witness -- gates to the defense attacked on cross examination. They branded him as a liar president Basil or somebody who stole. All of imports money so this strategy here this defense strategy of calling no witnesses in presenting zero pays. Is not particularly. Unusual in cases like that. I do wonder again I'm not a legal expert all what out of it but admit that bank. Fair question as to whether or not the president might pardon Paul Mann of port if he were to be convicted do you think of that at all leaving today. Look it's certainly possible that heat but. A multiple sources that we spoken to say these conversations haven't been happening of one of the defense team certainly isn't talking about that here but look. The president has pleaded abound and fort he's called the charges quote very unfair but he's also trying to distance himself from an accord saying he worked with him. For a short period of time when in reality really worked for an 45 months but look the president. Loves the power of the pardon as we've seen previously so it's certainly something that could. But could be a little premature now I capitol thanks for joining us McCourt says the jury deliberations unfolded the verdict comes and we'll continue holiday.

