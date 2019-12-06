Transcript for Former coach sentenced in college entrance scam

The first sentencing in the varsity blues college admissions scandal has been handed down. A judge ruling that John vanda Moore is the least culpable in this scandal animal not serve jail time. The former head feeling coaches stand for university instead sentenced to six months home detention and a 101000 dollar fine. Then a more appearing in a Boston courthouse after already pleading guilty to accepting bribes from college applicants and exchange or labeling them as legitimate recruits. Sister. And humid September I'm getting stabbed for in. According to court documents and then you're created a fake sailing profile for Chinese student UC Zhao after receiving 500000. Dollars from the schemes alleged mastermind. Rick singer her family allegedly paying six point five million dollars to get her admitted. The largest payment known in the case her parents have never been charged -- no longer attends the university. Prosecutors argued that banned him or should spend more than a year behind bars but the defense was seeking probation. Of all the people involved in this he is probably the least culpable. He's not one of the parents who made one of the deals yes he did something wrong yes he did something criminal but no in my view he should not be serving thirteen months in person. His sentence could set the tone for other defendants still awaiting their fate. I was like actress Felicity Huffman. Full house star but we Laughlin. In the letter to the court Stanford rates at their reputation has been damaged and they say that the funds bendable received for the schools sailing team. Are tainted. McClendon donated to charity. Maggie relief ABC news New York.

