Coast Guard offloads over $228 million worth of drugs

The drugs were seized during 13 interceptions in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea by the Coast Guard and U.S. Navy, the Coast Guard said.
0:59 | 08/28/20

Transcript for Coast Guard offloads over $228 million worth of drugs

