Coast Guard rescue swimmer who saved 165 from Camp Mystic speaks out
Scott Ruskin joined “GMA” to detail his rescue operation amid deadly flooding in Texas.
July 7, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
White House pushes back on NWS criticism around Texas flooding1 hour ago
Texas flood survivor: 'We do need a flood warning system'3 hours ago
Nonprofit animal shelter helps take in pets affected by deadly Texas flooding2 hours ago
Elon Musk claims he will start own political party3 hours ago
What 1 Israeli family wants from Trump, Netanyahu meeting2 hours ago
Trump will sign order delaying tariff deadline to Aug. 1: White House2 hours ago
CDC warns of high tick bite emergency visits2 hours ago
Texas flood zone victims and stories of survivalJul 07, 2025
Judge to hear arguments over transfer of Abrego Garcia to Maryland from TennesseeJul 07, 2025
Trump, Netanyahu to meet at the White HouseJul 07, 2025
Tropical Depression Chantal brings record-breaking flooding to North CarolinaJul 07, 2025
‘Transformation’ coming to the Middle East: Foreign policy expertJul 07, 2025
Officials searching for missing father Travis Decker in IdahoJul 07, 2025
FEMA has ‘important’ role in Texas response: Former DHS officialJul 07, 2025
Virginia nonprofit responds to ‘utter devastation and heartbreak’ in TexasJul 07, 2025
Russia launches 101 drones at Ukraine overnight, Zelenskyy saysJul 07, 2025
Woman guilty of murdering relatives with poisonous mushrooms in beef WellingtonJul 07, 2025
Death toll rises to at least 80 in Texas floodingJul 07, 2025
Trump signs disaster declaration for Kerr County after Texas floodsJul 07, 2025
4 Americans still in contention as 2nd week of Wimbledon beginsJul 07, 2025
Vacation nightmare: Snorkeling dad nearly killed by boatJul 07, 2025
DOJ, FBI review finds no Jeffrey Epstein 'client list,' confirms suicide: Memo2 hours ago
Outpouring of help and resources for devastated communities in TexasJul 06, 2025
Trump administration withholds funds for after-school programsJul 06, 2025
Deadly airstrikes amid new ceasefire pushJul 06, 2025
CBO says megabill could add $3.4 trillion to debt over 10 yearsJul 06, 2025
Record-breaking numbers on the roads and skies as Americans travel homeJul 06, 2025
Will Americans make it to the Grand Slam at Wimbledon?Jul 06, 2025
Miran ‘optimistic’ that tariff deals will come ‘later this week’Jul 06, 2025
New bill boosts funding for deportationsJul 05, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Celebrating 20 Years of ShondalandJul 04, 2025
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022