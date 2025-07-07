Coast Guard rescue swimmer who saved 165 from Camp Mystic speaks out

Scott Ruskin joined “GMA” to detail his rescue operation amid deadly flooding in Texas.

July 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live