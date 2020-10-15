Coast Guard rescues stranded hikers

More
The hikers were stranded by rising tide in Port Townsend, Washington.
0:44 | 10/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coast Guard rescues stranded hikers
Okay. Yeah okay. That little yeah okay. Its. Okay. Good.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"The hikers were stranded by rising tide in Port Townsend, Washington.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73633328","title":"Coast Guard rescues stranded hikers","url":"/US/video/coast-guard-rescues-stranded-hikers-73633328"}