Coast Guard seizes $38.5 million worth of cocaine

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded some 55 bales of cocaine seized on the Caribbean Sea.
0:38 | 07/23/20

Transcript for Coast Guard seizes $38.5 million worth of cocaine
