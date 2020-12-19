Transcript for Cold blast grips Northeast with fresh snow pack

A good morning guys OP enjoyed the snow it's still around because of the cold air we're still having impacts because of the heavy snow that we saw. In no central New York this is being intimate at forty uses on this is what used to be one of those inflatable sports domes. It collapsed forty inches took it down quickly and then a gentleman and now we go. Got stuck in his car plowed in and and was stuck there for ten hours later rescued Barbara how he's okay but one scary situation that has and then met for Massachusetts a woman injured under this morning yesterday. From the wind heavy snow their just outside of Boston. They had almost a foot of snow there and obviously it is sticking around we have. Some black ice concerns today a cold air remains as the coldest of the season will warm up a little bit tomorrow and we'll talk more about that what that means for you on your Sunday with an axis to coming and just. For now the package a local forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.