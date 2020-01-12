Transcript for Cold blast all the way to the Gulf Coast

Now to the weather and a strong storm battering much of the East Coast heavy winds brought down trees and power lines in the northeast causing a 135000. Power outages. A possible tornado was reported in Montgomery bill Pennsylvania the same system dropped snow in Atlanta and Kentucky's side's first accumulating snow of the season. The figure closer look now your Tuesday forecast. The rain and wind is moving through New England this morning farther west six it will inches of snow is expected in parts of Western New York. Pennsylvania Ohio and Michigan the isolated areas could see eighteen inches. Temperatures in that region are in the 20s this morning the cold blast reaches all the way to the Gulf Coast Mobile, Alabama will be 28 degrees this morning. New Orleans climbs into the mid fifties today thirties around the Great Lakes seventy's in California. 57 New York.

