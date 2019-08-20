Transcript for How cold should your home be?

So according to the federal government the best temperature for cooling efficiency is 78. Degrees for your fully awake but when you're sleeping. They say you should set the temperature you guys get ready for that. Tech 82 now agrees that's not OK yes not allowed now unbelievable that this says it. Naturally ignited a firestorm on social media one person tweeting I keep it cold enough to grow new icebergs were Iceland's. Another critics saying they'll have to take might be see from my cold dead. And 82 degrees who's sleeping and that now I don't know and I tell you found that seventy got out right yes that's.

