Collections set to begin on millions of defaulted student loans

Roughly 5 million borrowers will have their loans sent for collections beginning May 5, according to the United States Department of Education.

May 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live