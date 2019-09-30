Transcript for College athletes can profit off names: Governor

California's governor has signed a first in the nation law that will let college athletes hire agents. And make money from endorsements. Under the law which takes effect in 20/20 three students at public and private universities in the state will be allowed to sign deals with sneaker company's soft drink makers or other advertisers. And profit from their images names or name. The NCAA says it will consider its next steps.

