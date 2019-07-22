College student found dead, foul play suspected

More
Deputies were on a routine patrol Saturday when they found the body of Alexandria Kostial in Harmontown, Mississippi, about 30 miles from Ole Miss, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.
0:37 | 07/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College student found dead, foul play suspected
Yeah. It's. Yeah. You know. Mean my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"Deputies were on a routine patrol Saturday when they found the body of Alexandria Kostial in Harmontown, Mississippi, about 30 miles from Ole Miss, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64491663","title":"College student found dead, foul play suspected","url":"/US/video/college-student-found-dead-foul-play-suspected-64491663"}