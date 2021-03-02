College student uses GameStop earnings to buy video games for children's hospital

More
Hunter Kahn, 20, used some of the money he made off the recent surge in GameStop stock to buy Nintendo games for the Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.
1:36 | 02/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College student uses GameStop earnings to buy video games for children's hospital

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"Hunter Kahn, 20, used some of the money he made off the recent surge in GameStop stock to buy Nintendo games for the Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75648432","title":"College student uses GameStop earnings to buy video games for children's hospital","url":"/US/video/college-student-gamestop-earnings-buy-video-games-childrens-75648432"}