Transcript for College students sue city of Atlanta after alleged police violence

You get the true test of character. When things don't go well. When you're not your best self. When you've not had your proudest day. And how do you respond when you have not had that perhaps day that's the true test of care. But if that is the test of character what we see him repeatedly in these civil rights cases. Is that the city of Atlanta. Fails that test of care. This most recent failure has cost us about this lawsuit today. If the lawsuit we filed against the city of Atlanta. Against the mayor of the city of Atlanta. Against the current police chief of the city of Atlanta. And nine police officers who were employed by the city of Atlanta. At the time of these events on May thirtieth. 2020. So we filed this lawsuit in federal court here in Atlanta against the parties that I just identify. We've made a number of claims in this lawsuit. First we're contending that there was never any basis. For the police to. Seize the physical persons. On the side. And denial to. Or to seize their vehicle that was never basis. Woods in my appeal from being taste twice this young being tastes twice. Guns pointed at then divvy it forcefully pulled from their vehicles vehicle and then slammed onto the concrete pavement. Can't imagine what these young people went through that night and what they're continuing to experience. And why did all of this happen. It began. Because must I don't. Took out his cell phone and was filming. A city of Atlanta out police officers. Rough treatment of a citizen. So we've our claim. That part of the police misconduct in this case was in retaliation. For homicide young's exercise of his First Amendment right. To simply found that officers. Accidents. We've also filed a claim against the mayor and the city of Atlanta. Barely four hours before the curfew. Of may thirtieth went into effect. The mayor issued an executive or. But seated for backboard any. Vehicles that would trap and on the road wait what about the folks who didn't know about this executive order. Best actor Kirk you dad only been in both for hours or. Two of the people who did know that hurt you won't sign on to map fill. We also made claims that didn't originate just may target. But there are reflected in a long history in the city of Atlanta's police department. Are all deliberate indifference towards certain types a police misconduct. The law requires police officers when they see other officers. Engaging in constitutionally. Excessive. And improper conduct to intervene. No officer intervened that night in fact they all became part of this maniacal sort of feeding frenzy against these two. Young people. We've also made a claim in this lawsuit that the city of Atlanta fails to seriously. Investigate instances of excessive force and we cited a number of instances over the past twenty years. When the city failed to do that. Additionally we've made claims under state law against offices in their individual capacities. For assault and battery. Trespass. Up also rest of false imprisonment. And one of the most serious claims that we've made you heard attorney Chris Stewart referred to. Willful misrepresentation. Of material fact and deceit there was no good. But the mere claim that there was a gun cause when offensive. These weapons into candidate who signed them. It's not difficult to think how much more tragic this incident could have been because of that material misrepresentations. So these are some of the claims that we are bringing against. This city of Atlanta the mayor and those nine offices.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.