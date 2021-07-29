Colleges pledging to wipe out student debts spark a larger debate in Washington

More
A recent study found that Black people take out higher amounts of student loans than every other racial group.
11:20 | 07/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colleges pledging to wipe out student debts spark a larger debate in Washington

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:20","description":"A recent study found that Black people take out higher amounts of student loans than every other racial group.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79146613","title":"Colleges pledging to wipe out student debts spark a larger debate in Washington","url":"/US/video/colleges-pledging-wipe-student-debts-spark-larger-debate-79146613"}