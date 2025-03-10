Columbia University student with a green card arrested by ICE, attorney says

ICE agents arrested Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil -- a leader in Columbia University's encampment movement -- on Saturday night, said attorney Amy Greer.

March 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live