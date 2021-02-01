Transcript for Columbus police union asks for more medical training after Andrew Hill shooting

Anybody doing any point. Columbus police body camera video of officers standing around waiting several minutes before providing medical assistance to Andrei he'll. After we shot by police officer Adam Cole. Sparked anger from Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan one of the core values almost division please his compassion. And body warm camera video released today shows little of that. Hill died a short time later. Kuwait was fired for his actions and now Columbus police investigating the actions of other officers who responded to defeated. After hill was shot. The police union now taking action to make sure these images never happen again. I don't think may impress me realize until the tragic death of mr. hill that that we get happier or retraining or be appropriate equipment to properly render aid. The fraternal order of police capital city lodge nine now asking the police chief and city leaders for more training and equipment to assist injured victims at the scene. Instruction and supplies the union says is needed now more than ever in a city seeing a spike in murders and shootings. Our cruisers it's very minimal we do have some stuff. Digit interest wasn't our war and we understand this is gonna cost money mr. training is too important an issue not to take seriously. The FOP asking for basic and advanced life support training basic trauma kits including dressing and tourniquet she equivalent appears to be on the same page. We've learned he has directed a review of what first aid equipment should be added to cruisers and the cost of on the additions. In a Christmas Eve directive. Quinlan ordered officers to render aid as soon as possible simply notifying a medic is un sufficient officers must begin providing aid immediately. A Columbus police tell us a Columbus police training academy has been directed to develop a mandatory course for officers. And how to apply aid and what not to do to cause harm. We leave runner it is important thing from the public clearly demands it and we're gonna answer that we're gonna try to let me be. Some solution somebody's problems Steve Lavin ABC six news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.