Former Marine uses ocean conservation to cope with PTSD and bond with son

More
ABC News dives in alongside Force Blue as its military veterans turned ocean conservationists assist scientific research of green sea turtles off the coast of Florida.
1:47 | 06/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Marine uses ocean conservation to cope with PTSD and bond with son

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:47","description":"ABC News dives in alongside Force Blue as its military veterans turned ocean conservationists assist scientific research of green sea turtles off the coast of Florida.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63976398","title":"Former Marine uses ocean conservation to cope with PTSD and bond with son","url":"/US/video/combat-marine-turned-ocean-conservationist-mission-cope-ptsd-63976398"}