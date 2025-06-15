Combs' assistant testifies personal errands were part of his job

ABC News Live's "Burden of Proof" discusses updates in the Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial and Karen Read murder retrial jury deliberations.

June 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live