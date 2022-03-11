Comedy inspired by 'truthful and traumatic places': Adult animation writer

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with "Big Mouth" actor and writer Brandon Kyle Goodman as he tackles hard topics with comedy on his new show "Human Resources."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live