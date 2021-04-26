Transcript for Community demands answers in Andrew Brown shooting

Not got bad. Protesters in Elizabeth City, North Carolina had been demanding transparency. In the fatal police shooting of 42 year old father of seven Andrew Brown junior. A and now attorneys for his family say they'll likely DC a redacted version of body camera footage. I polling for the full raw video instead. If we don't have transparent. We in now about accountability. And it we'd never get accountability. We can navigate. Hit. And anthrax according to the past retained sheriff department the shooting unfolded last Wednesday morning. As deputies who were wearing body cameras were executing warrants related to felony drug charges. You know worn well we're here. A neighbor who says she witnessed the shooting says brown did not pose a threat to the officers when they opened fire it was not bowed out in about it. He went rabbit away officials at play seven sheriff's deputies on paid administrative leave as they investigate what exactly happened. You're my dead ends route you all's. Quality policies that come out this investigation. And who feel account. One of the attorneys representing Brown's family says they were told that investigators did not find any drugs or weapons at the scene in X. A global while one of black person espresso black man ran from police not posing any threat of vitamins. Till they don't. Then they steal CPA to issue. The M in the back. In North Carolina body camera footage can only be released publicly through a court order the governor and the sheriff's department had been calling for that. And a judge could approve the release as early as today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.