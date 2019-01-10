Transcript for Community comes together to remember Sikh deputy in Houston

Look at this crowd here some night this crowd of hundreds this totally opposite community. But everybody is here. Not homeowners like but so. This is unity this is love. In life and in death deputies and deep Dolly walls values transcend through an inspired community my heart is broken. But amid a wide healing of broken this there is the shining light that light is the legacy of a hero what you hear deputy sent all evil. An American who had a heart of gold who are members smile everyone knows how much pride he had. Putting on his uniform being a part of something greater than himself it was at Gemma proposal. A husband a father a son of grave surfing on eight by his community. The same way honored them. Wore the uniform any wars turban and he was a C. Serving this country he's serving his community we are all better because a friend they've got to walk.

