Community gives special send-off to medical volunteers

More
Community members in Ithaca, New York, were encouraged to join the send-off while practicing social distancing.
0:45 | 04/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Community gives special send-off to medical volunteers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Community members in Ithaca, New York, were encouraged to join the send-off while practicing social distancing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70055494","title":"Community gives special send-off to medical volunteers","url":"/US/video/community-special-send-off-medical-volunteers-70055494"}