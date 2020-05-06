Companies called on to take stand beyond social media

More
ABC News’ Deirdre Bolton reports on large brands that have issued social media statements against racism, but lack diversity in their own staff and leadership ranks.
4:13 | 06/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Companies called on to take stand beyond social media

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:13","description":"ABC News’ Deirdre Bolton reports on large brands that have issued social media statements against racism, but lack diversity in their own staff and leadership ranks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71079948","title":"Companies called on to take stand beyond social media","url":"/US/video/companies-called-stand-social-media-71079948"}