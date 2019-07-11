Transcript for Company caught in 'made in America' scheme

This one on a New York that is worth mentioning today because involves made of America products. Which are fake and could endanger national security because they were sold two US military US government offices tell us about this case and marks a significant. Devin this is a rather stunning scheme that went on federal prosecutors said for thirteen. Years and in that time aventura technologies company. In comb act New York on Long Island. Was supplying the US government the US military and private businesses with security equipment cameras and surveillance technology. That was installed in sensitive locations. And made said that this stuff was made in America it turns out federal prosecutor said. It was all imported from China. The labels were changed to make it look like it was American made. And this stuff may still be in use today. And so prosecutors moved to seas shipping records from the company so they can try to track it all down and remove it. The problem with this equipment it violates federal law against having. Foreign. Spy gear in in US military bases but also. There are known as cyber vulnerabilities. Associated with some of this equipment. Yeah a lot of concern right now about Chinese technology in the United States from did. From these fake goods to tick tock this week to of course while way the big Telecom giant. Officials are very concerned about that caricatures he thinks so much for your reporting to lead us off.

