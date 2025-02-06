Concerns mount as illegal immigration crackdown threatens agriculture industry
Reporting from Bakersfield, California, ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth spoke to some Central Valley farm owners and community organizers.
February 6, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter sentenced to 57 months in prison1 hour ago
US Coast Guard ramps up operations at southern border1 hour ago
Democrats urge Republicans to work with them on DOGE oversight2 hours ago
Netanyahu gifts Trump golden pager in nod to Lebanon explosions1 hour ago
'Wall of Hope' memorializes DC plane crash victims1 hour ago
2nd type of bird flu found in U.S. dairy cows3 hours ago
Emergency visits related to fire, smoke inhalation rose eightfold after LA wildfiresFeb 06, 2025
Concerns mount as illegal immigration crackdown threatens agriculture industry2 hours ago
GOP lawmakers meet with Trump at White House to discuss financial policy agenda3 hours ago
How mass deportations are impacting schoolsFeb 06, 2025
New York governor signs bill protecting doctors prescribing abortion medsFeb 06, 2025
Democrats raise alarms as Elon Musk tightens grip on federal government cutsFeb 06, 2025
Judge temporarily blocks Trump's federal government employee buyoutFeb 06, 2025
DOJ official accuses FBI leadership of ‘insubordination’Feb 06, 2025
Internet-connected cameras made in China may be used to spy on US: DHSFeb 06, 2025
Dangerous snow and ice storm moves into Northeast, Mid-AtlanticFeb 06, 2025
Major winter storm on the moveFeb 06, 2025
US intelligence workers get buyout offers as deadline nearsFeb 06, 2025
Trump’s Gaza proposal is ‘unserious’ and ‘dangerous’: Democratic lawmakerFeb 06, 2025
White House faces questions amid Trump’s proposal to ‘take over’ GazaFeb 06, 2025
Bird flu strain found in wild birds detected in dairy cattle for 1st timeFeb 06, 2025
37 giant live beetles found concealed at LAXFeb 06, 2025
Florida mayor warns Trump against deporting protected migrants from VenezuelaFeb 06, 2025
ICE arrests alleged Venezuelan gang members in sweeping Colorado raidsFeb 06, 2025
The latest on the feud between Kendrick Lamar and DrakeFeb 06, 2025
Irv Gotti, music producer and founder of hip-hop label Murder Inc., dies at 54Feb 06, 2025
Super Bowl security ramps up ahead of Sunday’s gameFeb 06, 2025
Could Taylor Swift testify in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case?Feb 06, 2025
Unruly man restrained by passengers mid-flightFeb 06, 2025
Liam Payne's girlfriend speaks out in 1st interview since his deathFeb 06, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022