Congress urges Biden to act on baby formula shortage

ABC News' National Policy reporter Anne Flaherty reports on the FDA's latest efforts to get baby formula back on shelves, as well as the latest on the investigation into Abbott's tax practices.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live