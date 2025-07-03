Congressional intern killed in Washington, DC shooting: Officials

A 21-year-old congressional intern was killed in D.C. shooting. Police say Eric Tarpinian-Jachym wasn't the intended target. Rep. Estes mourns UMass student's death.

July 3, 2025

