Congresswoman talks possibility of Trump being prosecuted over classified documents

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., responds to claims that former President Donald Trump flushed classified documents down the toilet and discusses the possibility of Trump being prosecuted.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live