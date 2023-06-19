Congresswoman’s mission to 'remove slavery from our US Constitution'

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth spoke with Rep. Nikema Williams, D-GA, about her push in Congress for the “Abolition Amendment” to remove what has been called a “slavery loophole” from the 13th Amendment.

June 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live