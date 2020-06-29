Transcript for 'No consensus' in intelligence community over Russia bounty on U.S. troops report: WH

Senate president comp was never briefed on these forums. Russian towns and whatnot they think he's it's released today. About it is that the US receives thousands of report today on intelligence and they are subject to strict scrutiny while the White House does not. Routinely comment on alleged intelligence or internal deliberations the CIA director NSA national security advisor in the chief of staff can all confirm. And neither the president nor the vice president were briefed on the alleged Russian Russian bounty intelligence but has he been since briefed since all of these. So let me back up and say this that's there is no consensus within the intelligence community on these allegations and I and in the fact there are dissenting opinions from some in the intelligence community with regards to the veracity of what's being reported. On in the veracity of the underlying allegations continue to be evaluated at all our questions I think. Sad that this intelligence was reportedly shared with the British government. But not. I have no further comment on that other than to just when he backed suited to assertions that I made previously suppressed from Italy. Roughly balanced through Honolulu pleasant Collins. Now as I noted on there was not a consensus among the intelligence community and in fact there were dissenting opinions with any intelligence community and it would not be elevated. A to the president hello is there I've. Key news overnight things I'll just sort of need glasses and does that mean. And did that for these past few years. Breathing sighs no further details on the president's private correspondent tell us whose homes in the White House they can. We both wrong. So I'm what I can tell you about facts is that last night's the chief of staff mark meadows called both senator McConnell. And congressman warrior and very instead that he would be briefing. I'm eight members. From the committees of jurisdiction. I'm so there was a bipartisan invitation extended but no further details other than and how they're feeling yes it was ongoing active time when I came out apparently suited started acting thirty minutes prior to me coming out. It was a good content like this as clear. Members of congress happen. Right now yes case. Passing question one does it say concerning that there is even ahead of credibility to this report that the Russian brokerage and hate. Linked militants to kill American troops and the president would not hold. President paid under any unexplained why didn't think it grows a little bit and energy they found out seven. How did his verified before it reaches the president the United States on an in this case it was not verified. I would note this bell on win. Did the president is no stronger advocate for our servicemen and women stand president trump he never hesitate to act. When there is a threat to our servicemen and women for example if Syria and 2018. When dozens dozens of Russian mercenaries were killed in retaliatory defends city US led strikes. I'm so what are out of its adversaries have directly targeted US or coalition partners the president has not hesitated to acted this is not precepts of the president because it was not in fact there. I have seen verified but not everything in his daily briefings during the presidential daily brief it's the written document is your hat. So why would then on business the last you know we're sure. National Security Council own intelligence community constantly evaluate intelligence reports. In a brief the president as necessary so my question is if this doesn't being born out for the president believes that it is true what is needed to be reasonable person. Honorable thing is he still on the pipeline. CBT seven NG. Some speculate on whether this intelligence is verify it or not verified and I won't get ahead of the president on further actions but I would just point out that. I know what I'm not disputing totally not true blood flow Eric. They are dissenting opinions within its intelligence community and I can confirm it with you right now that there's no consensus within the intelligence community on these allegations. I'm further I would just point and I will give. And the president on actions but with regard to Russia this president has been extremely strong on arrest and imposing sanctions on hundreds of Russian individuals expelling dozens of diplomats. Closing two resting consulates withdrawing from an INF treaty and several other actions. And the utilities and I have known for their had no further notification SP other agents tell you there's no consensus and there are dissenting opinions from some within us now is his first. You don't think this report is true I am telling you bet that there is no consensus in the intelligence community and that the dissenting opinions from some in the intelligence community exists.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.