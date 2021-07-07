Construction worker dies in ‘tragic’ accident

More
A drilling rig fell on top of a 55-year-old man at a construction site in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
0:48 | 07/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Construction worker dies in ‘tragic’ accident
I. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"A drilling rig fell on top of a 55-year-old man at a construction site in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78709288","title":"Construction worker dies in ‘tragic’ accident","url":"/US/video/construction-worker-dies-tragic-accident-78709288"}