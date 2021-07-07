Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Construction worker dies in ‘tragic’ accident
I. And.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:48","description":"A drilling rig fell on top of a 55-year-old man at a construction site in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78709288","title":"Construction worker dies in ‘tragic’ accident","url":"/US/video/construction-worker-dies-tragic-accident-78709288"}