How consumers can prepare for possible impacts of tariffs

President Donald Trump’s tariffs could raise prices on a variety of goods. ABC News' Perry Russom reports on how you can reduce the potential impact on your wallet.

April 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live