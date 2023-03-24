Controversial college basketball player still on the court

ABC News’ Phil Lipof reports on how college basketball star Brandon Miller’s road to the NBA is complicated by the controversy surrounding a deadly shooting involving a former teammate.

March 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live