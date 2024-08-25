Controversy over Florida’s 'Great Outdoors Initiative'

A proposal from the Department of Environmental Protection could add lodging, pickleball and golf courses to Florida state parks, but the initiative is being criticized by environmental groups.

August 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live